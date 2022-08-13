Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview womens’ crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction is going on at the House of Hope women’s shelter in Longview to make room for more women in need. Inside the shelter that helps women in crisis, the shelter itself is facing a crisis.

For years, shelter director Sister Helen Johnson has advocated for new programs or assistance to help treat the mentally ill on Longview streets, many of them end up in her shelter.

She currently houses four women with extreme mental issues and is trying to find any agency or social service that will step in.

Shelter residents say it’s come to a point where they fear the women may hurt themselves or other residents.

Johnson simply wants someone, somewhere, to listen.

WebXtra: Longview womens' crisis shelter director discusses challenge of helping mentally ill
