Van city council approves bond for water well replacement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday, the Van City Council approved a $2.9 million bond to fund replacement a water well.

The city has four wells but two (wells three and four) have major damages, leaving the other two to operate constantly. Van Mayor Tammy Huff says a new well is needed in order to give the working wells a break.

Well number four was chosen to be replaced because it has a higher output of water.

Recently, the city increased their water rates. But the increase was applied because it will be used to pay the bond that will finance the new well.

Huff says, “If we want to continue to grow, either commercially, residentially, all of the above, we have to have that infrastructure in order to support that growth. We also want what’s best for our citizens, and so we have to have it. It’s not even an option. We have to have it.”

