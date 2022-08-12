Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler
Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor and former high school coach accused of stealing from an elderly couple pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

Rev. Jerome Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was given a sentence of 10 years probation and will also serve 180 days in the Smith County Jail.

Milton was arrested in October 2021 and jailed on two charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, and one count of theft of property. He is accused of using an elderly couple’s debit card and checks from their account for his personal expenses, according to an arrest affidavit.

Beginning in May 2021, Milton gained Power of Attorney over the man’s finances and continuously used the money on his own behalf, according to an arrest affidavit.

The elderly man’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, and the woman’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban. Cash was withdrawn from March through July of 2021 for a total of $3,800 according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Milton initially denied using the cards to make car payments but when the transactions were shown to Milton he had no explanation.

Previous reporting:

Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series

Latest News

Soil solarization can help improve your garden while you’re taking a break from planting.
East Texas Ag News: Solarizing gardens can reduce pests
Tyler Coin Show
WebXtra: Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show
Tyler Coin Show
WebXtra: Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show
Male victim killed in crash on Carthage loop
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop