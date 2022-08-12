Tyler pastor gets 10 years probation for theft charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor and former high school coach accused of stealing from an elderly couple pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

Rev. Jerome Milton of the Open Door Bible Church was given a sentence of 10 years probation and will also serve 180 days in the Smith County Jail.

Milton was arrested in October 2021 and jailed on two charges of credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, and one count of theft of property. He is accused of using an elderly couple’s debit card and checks from their account for his personal expenses, according to an arrest affidavit.

Beginning in May 2021, Milton gained Power of Attorney over the man’s finances and continuously used the money on his own behalf, according to an arrest affidavit.

The elderly man’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban, and the woman’s bank card was used for payments of Milton’s loan on a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban. Cash was withdrawn from March through July of 2021 for a total of $3,800 according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Milton initially denied using the cards to make car payments but when the transactions were shown to Milton he had no explanation.

