Puppy found tied up in Pittsburg garbage can

Pittsburg Animal Control says a puppy was found in a garbage can in the city this morning.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Pittsburg Animal Control says a puppy was found in a garbage can in the city this morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the puppy’s back feet were tied together and her mouth was tied shut. They said she also had ant bites on her belly.

They said she was found in the garbage can in the 400 block of Cypress Street.

“She has been taken to the Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter for safe keeping and hopefully a good home,” the post read.

If anyone recognizes this puppy and knows who her owner was, you are asked to please contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-7201.

