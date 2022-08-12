Skip to content
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Watch Live
News
Elections
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
Coronavirus
Home
Watch East Texas Now
Watch Live/Watch Newscasts
Big Red Box
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
Storm of the Century
National
Crime
Coronavirus
State
A Better East Texas
East Texas Ag News
Heroes Flight
East Texas Now
7 Investigates
Pet Project
Sept 11th
Video
Weather
Lake Levels
Pollen Center
Meteorology Minute
Project Tornado
Thundercall - Sign Up Today
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
Scoreboard
The Red Zone
COVID-19 Updates
East Texas Kitchen
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
On the Grill
Recalls
East Texas Weekend
Community
Gift of Love
Mark in Texas History
Volunteer Central
Power of Prayer
In Focus
Restaurant Reports
Calendar
Traffic
Traffic On The Go
TxDOT Current Road Conditions
Health
Contests
About Us
Send Us A News Tip
Jobs
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Download Our Apps
Contact Us
Programming
Schedule
Closed Captioning
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Pet Project: Fawn
Fawn
By
KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
Latest News
Pet Project: Fawn
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena
WebXtra: North America Diving Dogs jumping competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena