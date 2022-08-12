Nacogdoches businesses spent the day cleaning up and repairing after storms

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The day after a storm swept through town, Nacogdoches residents were seen picking up the pieces and making repairs.

Storms hit two areas off of South Street hard, ripping the roof off of one structure and causing electrical arcing.

A business off Highway Seven and South Street had part of its roof ripped off, landing just inches away a nearby home. Alejandro Barrios is one of the roofers who arrived at the scene to clean up and get started on repairs.

Barrios said, fortunately, there was no one inside the business at the time the roof was damaged. The inside was left mostly unharmed. Still, this spot alone is a full day’s work for Barrios and his team.

Sean Black, Battalion Chief of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue, said they responded to a structure fire on South Street at around 3 p.m. A piece of roofing flew off and caused arcing with an electric line. “When that roof caught that, it bent over to the ground, and the metal, the electricity and pole were all arcing together, so we had to wait until the power was cut off before we could do anything with it,” said Black.

An Oncor employee driving down the street was able to disconnect the power. Black said right after that was done, firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher to put the fire out.

Next door was Mario Ledesma, husband of the owner of Mary’s Barbershop. He had just arrived when he saw the roof lift into the air. “I was coming down the road and my truck was moving side to side a little bit because I felt the strong winds. I arrived and parked and saw the roof lift up from the carport we had here and landed on the other side of the car wash,” said Ledesma.

Ledesma said there was minor damage to the roof of their business and was left to pick up the scraps.

There were no injuries reported due to the storm.

