One killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop.

Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck. Smith said one person was ejected from the vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene along with the Carthage Volunteer Fire Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:53 a.m., the male victim succumbed to his injuries at UT Health in Carthage.

Smith said the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Carthage Police in reconstructing the scene.

