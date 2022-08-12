Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital.

Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said the suspect then left the scene with an infant in the vehicle. Law enforcement officers caught up to him in Wills Point, but the suspect would not stop and a pursuit began, Carter said.

Carter said the pursuit continued on I-20 into Kaufman County and the suspect took the exit to U.S. 80. The suspect eventually stopped just east of Forney. Carter said the suspect was somehow injured and was detained and taken to a Dallas hospital.

The infant is OK, Carter said.

Information on the status of a possible victim in the Edgewood shooting is not yet able to be released, Carter said.

