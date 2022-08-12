Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital.

Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said the suspect then left the scene with an infant in the vehicle. Law enforcement officers caught up to him in Wills Point, but the suspect would not stop and a pursuit began, Carter said.

Carter said the pursuit continued on I-20 into Kaufman County and the suspect took the exit to U.S. 80. The suspect eventually stopped just east of Forney. Carter said the suspect was somehow injured and was detained and taken to a Dallas hospital.

The infant is OK, Carter said.

Information on the status of a possible victim in the Edgewood shooting is not yet able to be released, Carter said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
Male victim killed in crash on Carthage loop
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

Latest News

Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Trump evidence
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Trump evidence
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Trump evidence
Washington Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Trump evidence
City of Nacogdoches
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches reports rise in sales tax revenue