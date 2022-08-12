Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization.

A rendering of the new luxury apartment complex at the corner of Erwin and Vine.
A rendering of the new luxury apartment complex at the corner of Erwin and Vine.(Courtesy)

The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex, featuring amenities like a 2nd story pool and lounge area, putting green, barbecue and fire pits, fitness center, garage parking, and door to door trash pick-up.

Located at 700 W Erwin Street, the 98-unit complex is a mix of 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging from 680 sf to 1,300 sf. The complex will also feature a 1,500 sf commercial space.

The complex will feature a 2nd story pool and lounge area.
The complex will feature a 2nd story pool and lounge area.(Courtesy)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
Male victim killed in crash on Carthage loop
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

Latest News

Soil solarization can help improve your garden while you’re taking a break from planting.
East Texas Ag News: Solarizing gardens can reduce pests
NAC STORM DAMAGE KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
Nacogdoches businesses spent the day cleaning up and repairing after storms
Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic...
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
An event venue will take over the downtown building that once housed Jakes in downtown Tyler....
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler