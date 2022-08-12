Luxury apartment complex coming to downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - West Oak Property Development recently announced the implementation of their Phase 2 development, The West Oak Villages apartment complex, for downtown Tyler’s revitalization.

A rendering of the new luxury apartment complex at the corner of Erwin and Vine. (Courtesy)

The West Oak Villages is downtown Tyler’s first luxury apartment complex, featuring amenities like a 2nd story pool and lounge area, putting green, barbecue and fire pits, fitness center, garage parking, and door to door trash pick-up.

Located at 700 W Erwin Street, the 98-unit complex is a mix of 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging from 680 sf to 1,300 sf. The complex will also feature a 1,500 sf commercial space.

The complex will feature a 2nd story pool and lounge area. (Courtesy)

