Gregg County cancels jury duty next week

Gregg County
Gregg County(Cregg County Court)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Jury duty in Gregg County is cancelled for the week of Aug. 15, according to an announcement from the District Clerk’s Office.

The district courts were able to clear their docket of all trials, so District Clerk Trey Hattaway says “anyone with a summons dated Monday, August 15, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve.”

