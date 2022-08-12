Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies continue into the afternoon. Scattered showers this afternoon will quickly die out this evening and skies will begin to clear overnight. Tomorrow, temperatures tart in the mid 70s and warm into the upper 90s. One or two isolated showers are still possible tomorrow afternoon in Deep East Texas but they will be few and far between. Temperatures warm quickly now that rain is drying up. Expect triple digits in the forecast early next week. However, we’re tracking another cold front headed for East Texas. That will bring rain chances back to the forecast as early as Wednesday evening and even more likely on Thursday of next week with another brief cool down.

