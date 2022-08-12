East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic.

“In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.

Jones said this year’s fair was one of the longest yet. The fair was 12-6 p.m. at People’s Church in Jacksonville with 40 vendors seeking employees. “We did this to make it easier for people with their schedules to come in and be able to attend the job fair.”

Job seeker Colton Hawes attended the fair. “I tried my hand at a couple of different jobs but couldn’t really grasp the right one, so I’m just here looking, trying to find the right one.”

The right one, for the right person: his grandmother.

“My grandmother raised me from when I was really young until I was about 4 or 5 and then on and off,” Hawes said. “I moved out, did my own thing for a couple of years and then I came back, and she’s always been there for me, my grandparents, and I’m going to do anything I can to help them.”

Jones said if even one person can walk away with a job, the city will be happy. “This is small town America at its best.”

