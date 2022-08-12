Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler Fire Administration holds open house for larger, renovated building

East Texas News at 6.
By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being in their old building for 33 years, the City of Tyler Fire Administration is in a newly renovated space and today the public got to see it for the first time.

The building on Front Street was built in 1961 and has had a few different businesses in it prior.

Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said they first saw the building, located across from the Cotton Belt Building, in August 2020. They acquired it at the start of 2021 and have spent the last year renovating it.

“The other space is right at 3,000 square feet, we’re a little over 8,000 square feet in this building. So space-wise for the 14 people that work here day in and day out, we were crunched down into very small offices that we had divided up several times in the other building, so there was not much privacy,” Coble said.

The added space allows them room for a multipurpose room for larger meetings, and a workout room.

“We have light duty firefighters that come in and have to rehab, they’re able to rehab here at fire administration,, and then also it’s a good workout too for those members that work here that want to say after work or workout during lunch,” Coble said.

Tyler City Manager Ed Broussard said since the pandemic they were conscious of ways they could use the space for the public if needed.

“This can become all of a sudden, a makeshift vaccination location, or a makeshift whatever we might need because of those different purposes,” Broussard. “So Chief Coble and his administrative staff looked at that and tried to design it as a structure that has multiple use, besides just the daily fire administration work that goes in.”

In the front lobby, the architect decided to put an accent wall of burned wood from a fire the department responded to on Erwin Street.

“But it’s a really neat entrance wall that our firefighters actually went to that fire and put that fire out at that house where the wood came from,” Coble said.

Chief Coble tells us they were able to use the hand dryers, mirrors, and flag pole from Harvey Hall at the new building.

