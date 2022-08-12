Child hit by bullet at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the RBNC at 4:42 p.m. on Thursday in response to a gunshots call.

WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said it is not known where the bullet came from.

The victim was taken to the URHCS by ambulance and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Ft. Worth, Texas. The child is expected to undergo surgery there.

