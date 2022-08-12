Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Bryan Police: Possible hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’

Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.
Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation is unsubstantiated.

Bryan police confirmed the “possible hostage situation” happened in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus Friday morning.

Police are on the scene and investigating, but limited information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series

Latest News

Gregg County
Gregg County cancels jury duty next week
city of van sign
Van City Council approves bond for water well replacement
“The wipes do not degrade as fast as toilet paper does."
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
NEW TYLER FIRE DEPT HEADQUARTERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
FLUSHABLE WIPES KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-11-22
‘Flushable’ wipes can create costly problems for cities and homeowners