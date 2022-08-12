Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake by Oaklea Mansion B&B

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious cake featuring lots of juicy blueberries is the perfect idea, whether you’re staying at a bed and breakfast like Casie’s, or at home in your own kitchen.

Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

Ingredients:

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, room temperature

Zest from 1 large lemon

1 cup sugar (set aside 1 tablespoon for sprinkling)

1 egg, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour (set aside ¼ cup of this to toss with the blueberries)

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups fresh blueberries, picked over

½ cup buttermilk

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 ºF

2. Using a stand mixer or hand-held mixer, cream the butter with the lemon zest and the 1 cup minus 1 tbsp of sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add the egg and vanilla into the mixer and beat until combined.

4. Meanwhile, toss the blueberries with ¼ cup of flour.

5. Next, mix the remaining flour, baking powder and salt into a separate bowl.

6. Add half of the flour mixture to the batter, and stir with a spatula. Once mixed add in the buttermilk and second half of the flour mixer and mix until the flour is absorbed.

7. Fold the blueberries into the batter and flour mixture, making sure to leave the remaining flour in the bowl.

8. Grease an 8-9 inch square baking pan with a coat of non-stick spray. If you have parchment paper available go ahead and line the pan with the parchment on top of the spray. Spread the batter into the pan.

9. Make sure to sprinkle the remaining sugan onto the batter.

10. Bake for 35-45 minutes. Check with a toothpick for doneness.

11. Let cool for 15 minutes and serve.

