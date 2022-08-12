Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake by Oaklea Mansion B&B

Casie Buck shows us how she makes this delicious cake that's studded with juicy berries.
Casie Buck shows us how she makes this delicious cake that's studded with juicy berries.(Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast/Casie Buck)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious cake featuring lots of juicy blueberries is the perfect idea, whether you’re staying at a bed and breakfast like Casie’s, or at home in your own kitchen.

Blueberry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake

Ingredients:

½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, room temperature

Zest from 1 large lemon

1 cup sugar (set aside 1 tablespoon for sprinkling)

1 egg, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour (set aside ¼ cup of this to toss with the blueberries)

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cups fresh blueberries, picked over

½ cup buttermilk

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 ºF

2.     Using a stand mixer or hand-held mixer, cream the butter with the lemon zest and the 1 cup minus 1 tbsp of sugar until light and fluffy.

3.     Add the egg and vanilla into the mixer and beat until combined.

4.     Meanwhile, toss the blueberries with ¼ cup of flour.

5.     Next, mix the remaining flour, baking powder and salt into a separate bowl.

6.     Add half of the flour mixture to the batter, and stir with a spatula.  Once mixed add in the buttermilk and second half of the flour mixer and mix until the flour is absorbed.

7.     Fold the blueberries into the batter and flour mixture, making sure to leave the remaining flour in the bowl.

8.     Grease an 8-9 inch square baking pan with a coat of non-stick spray.  If you have parchment paper available go ahead and line the pan with the parchment on top of the spray.  Spread the batter into the pan.

9.     Make sure to sprinkle the remaining sugan onto the batter.

10.  Bake for 35-45 minutes.  Check with a toothpick for doneness.

11.  Let cool for 15 minutes and serve.

Learn more about Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
THE CHOSEN DOCK KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-11-22
East Texan selected to build dock for The Chosen TV series
Male victim killed in crash on Carthage loop
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

Latest News

These are a fun, quick and healthy dinner idea!
Back to School with East Texas Kitchen: PB&J bars, taco-filled zucchini boats, and more!
Mama Steph shows you how to make this delicious and nutritious meal when you need an easy...
East Texas Kitchen Live - Taco-filled zucchini boats
Peanut butter and jelly bars
East Texas Kitchen Live - peanut butter and jelly bars
East Texas Kitchen Live - Peanut butter and jelly bars
East Texas Kitchen Live - Peanut butter and jelly bars