Better East Texas: Busing migrants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lots of coverage recently on the reaction of New York Mayor, Eric Adams, relating to busloads of immigrants being ferried to New York from Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has delivered migrants to Washington, D. C. and New York city in an effort to bring needed attention to the border crisis to these cities – both of which have identified as sanctuary cities, meaning they will not enforce some immigration laws while protecting illegal immigrants. Again, both cities’ leaders have declared they are sanctuary cities. In the case of New York City, the largest city in the United States with more than 8 million. The city is pushing back against asylum seekers arriving by bus, buses that hold several dozen. In fact, Mayor Adams has declared a crisis and has asked for federal government assistance. In Washington, D.C., reports confirm that just over 6,000 immigrants were delivered in July. Compare that to more than 200,000 estimated illegal border crossings a month. So, 6,000 too D.C. and New York constitutes a crisis? If our federal officials and other elected officials won’t visit the border and see it for themselves and take appropriate action, then we need more buses to take the border to them. This crisis will push our infrastructure to the breaking point and it is already overwhelming many services. It is cruel of the federal government not to enforce our current laws. And ultimately, it is costing human life. More buses may be the only available answer for now. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

