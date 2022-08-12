Affidavit: Morris Street shooting death stemmed from pool hall argument

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Tyler Police Department say that a deadly shooting on Morris Street stemmed from an argument two men had earlier in the day.

Frederick Leon Harvey is charged with murder in the shooting death of Horatio Williams on Monday afternoon around 3:14 p.m. in the 900 block of Morris Street in Tyler.

According to a witness at “the pool hall,” the building outside of which the shooting took place, Harvey and Williams had gotten into an argument prior to the incident. The witness testified that Harvey attempted to leave the building but was followed outside by Williams who continued to argue and joke with him. After exiting the building, Williams then pulled a shotgun from his van and displayed it to Harvey. The witness testified that Williams said something to the effect of “I’m gonna let you make it how you let me make it 30 years ago” before placing the shotgun back in the van.

The affidavit states that about 30 minutes later, the witness was leaving the pool hall when Harvey came from around the corner carrying a handgun in each hand. Harvey is said to have made brief statements to Williams before opening fire. Williams then retrieved his shotgun from the van and returned fire, apparently hitting Harvey on one of his hands. The witness said he believes Williams sustained multiple gunshots to his back. The witness allegedly told the investigator that Williams is “always looking for trouble” and had been making statements earlier that day to the effect of “either I’m going to die today or I’m going to shoot someone.”

Detectives at the hospital advised the investigator that Williams died shortly after arrival and he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, mainly along his lower torso, as well as on the front and back of his legs.

The investigator stated that other detectives had spoken with a second shooting victim, Laray High, who was at the pool hall at the time of the shooting. He corroborated that Harvey was the shooter, however he was unable to confirm if Williams was also armed before Harvey began shooting. High said he attempted to flee the scene toward Moore Street when the shooting began but still sustained injuries to the back of his legs. Investigator said it is unknown if these injuries were from shrapnel or how they were otherwise sustained. High apparently drove himself to the hospital in his own vehicle, which had sustained a gunshot to the front hood.

A detective also advised that Harvey arrived at the hospital bleeding profusely from his hand and was claiming that he had been in a motorcycle accident when asked how he sustained his injuries.

When observed with no bandages, the detective said Harvey’s injury appeared to consist of many small holes and was swollen. After observing this, the detective Mirandized Harvey. Harvey then allegedly denies knowing anything about the shooting and persisted in his claim that he was injured in a motorcycle accident somewhere on Texas College Road. When prompted on what could have happened, investigators said Harvey asked “Did someone try to kill me at the pool hall?” When informed his injuries were not consistent with a motorcycle accident, Harvey replied “Yeah, I know.” The interview was ended after Harvey requested an attorney.

Harvey was arrested and charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.