2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Panhandle

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to DPS, on Tuesday Aug. 9, at around 10 a.m. a DPS trooper pulled over a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.

During the search the trooper found six plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a spare tire in the trunk.

The driver, 34-year-old Carina Alvorado, and 33-year-old Martin Gonzales were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

DPS says the drugs were reportedly being transported from California to North Carolina.

Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. (Source: DPS)

According to street value, the drugs are worth $635,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.