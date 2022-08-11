Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Young STEM hopefuls gather in Tyler for week-long science classes

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Andrea Valdez
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There was no shortage of girl power at Trane Technologies. On Monday, 25 young girls gathered for a week-long of science classes through collaboration with Project Scientist, Trane Technologies and Tyler ISD.

Project Scientist is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the inclusion of women in STEM-related fields.

“We’re looking to educate more women and girls on the different types of STEM careers to help kind of bridge that gap,” Tyler plant manager, Robert Rivers said. “Hopefully, that fosters a desire to become an engineer or focus in other STEM type careers.”

In the U.S., women make up half of the workforce with 25% making up the STEM field. Project Scientist hopes to increase this number.

The week’s theme and lesson: “Snap it, Bend it, Melt it! Let’s get to work, material engineers.” Each student was given a box with materials to work with to test the durability and flexibility of materials.

“My favorite part was probably when (instructor) Miss Aimee teach us about how we melt the straws, bend the straws and see if they can break,” Mia Kay, a future engineer, said.

The girls in attendance have shared interest in going into jobs in the STEM field such as astronauts and engineers. Mia Kay explains she wants to be an engineer to help others.

“I want to help people with the weather, the planet like the whole world,” Kay said.

Rivers hopes the young girls leave the week with a desire to be a member of the STEM community.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Leon Harvey
Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Chance Archer James Hull, 22
Affidavit: Confrontation over alleged abuse led to stabbing death in Tyler
Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting

Latest News

EMERGENCY PREP EXPO KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22
Tyler LDS church hosts emergency preparedness expo
Board Meeting
Smith County firefighters set to receive wildland-rated PPE
The pilot of the Fire Boss plane was quickly rescued and treated at the scene.
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight