Tyler LDS church hosts emergency preparedness expo

By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Self-reliance is important according to one church leader in Tyler.

Bishop David Spray of Tyler’s second ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints said it’s important to be self-sufficient in emergencies, like extended power outages or another “Snowmageddon.”

Topics and demonstrations at the event Wednesday included first aid, knife sharpening, finances, and food storage.

