Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Smith County firefighters set to receive wildland-rated PPE

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -With the increase of wildfires within East Texas, there are firefighters currently without the proper safety gear who are put at risk while out in the field.

Assistant Fire Chief JD Smith says that the current personal protective equipment (PPE) that select firefighters currently have is used to fight structure fires rather than wildland fires.

“It is not the best suited for the wildland environment. It causes heat stress on the firefighters in that aspect, and it makes it to where we can’t work as long,” says Smith.

“We’re outfitting them with the same personal protective equipment that wildland firefighters use all throughout the country day in and day out,” says Smith.

The initial price of the PPE gear was $230,000. After discussing that this price was out of their budget, the board agreed on a set amount of $105,000 that will come from contingency funds.

The new protective gear will come from a company in California called Ben’s Truck Repair.

“Ben’s is the only company that we found out of everybody that we looked at that could supply all of the products that we need for one location,” says Kelcey Trotty.

The new PPE will take about two weeks to arrive.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Leon Harvey
Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Chance Archer James Hull, 22
Affidavit: Confrontation over alleged abuse led to stabbing death in Tyler
Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

Latest News

The pilot of the Fire Boss plane was quickly rescued and treated at the scene.
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties
KILGORE RANGERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22
KILGORE RANGERS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22