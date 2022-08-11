Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion

Broughton Recreation Center
Broughton Recreation Center((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Renovations on Broughton Recreation Center in Longview are nearing completion.

Crews are currently working on items for the building’s interior such as painting, gym flooring, and equipment. The exterior work is close to complete. Some remaining work includes completing the parking lot, landscaping, and curb and gutter work.

It is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

