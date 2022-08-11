Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight, Forest Service says

Watch KTRE news at 6 p.m. every weekday.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pilot whose plane went down in a lake Tuesday in Polk County is safe.

According to the Texas A&M Fire Service, the pilot who crashed into Lake Livingston while he was fighting wildfires in the area was uninjured. The forest service says he is in good health, and it is clear that the training the pilot had in dealing with emergency situations was properly executed. He acted quickly, they said, and got himself out of the crashed plane safely. His plane was a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will conduct a full investigation.

Related: Plane fighting wildfire crashes into Lake Livingston, reportedly rescued by onlookers

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Leon Harvey
Tyler police releases names of victims, suspected shooter in Monday homicide
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Chance Archer James Hull, 22
Affidavit: Confrontation over alleged abuse led to stabbing death in Tyler
Shooting on Morris Street
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

Latest News

EMERGENCY PREP EXPO KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-10-22
Tyler LDS church hosts emergency preparedness expo
Board Meeting
Smith County firefighters set to receive wildland-rated PPE
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Pilot uninjured after Lake Livingston crash during firefight
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
2 of 3 active fires contained in Polk, Tyler counties