Longview City Council considering authorizing funds for repair of wastewater plant pump

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is considering a resolution authorizing and ratifying an emergency purchase in the amount of $142,000 for repairs of a 335 horsepower domestic lift station pump at the Grace Creek Wastewater Plant.

The pump is used to process large amounts of water when there is a substantial amount of rain. The pump is one of four at the plant.

“This is more big rain events and as you know we haven’t had a lot of big rain events lately. We might start seeing that in November and we want to be prepared for that in November. That’s when it really affects it. It won’t affect the water. It won’t really affect waste water. It is more about us just processing a lot of that that comes through the system that maybe we get from a rain event,” said Dwayne Archer, Director of Public Works for the City of Longview.

The Longview City Council will vote and have a decision on that tonight.

