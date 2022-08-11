Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies and near only a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but temperatures stayed near average for this time of the year. Winds will continue to be out of the east and northeast tonight and tomorrow, which should keep temperatures near average through the end of the work week. Chances for rain stay very slight Friday and Saturday afternoons, but as rain chances dry up through the weekend, expect temperatures to rise quickly. By early next week, triple digits are back in the forecast, but not for long. Another cold front is on the way to East Texas and though it won’t cool us down a lot, it will bring rain chances back to the forecast by midweek.

