Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A temporary home for children removed from traumatic situations will soon be open in one East Texas city.

Hope Haven of East Texas announced the opening of a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall.

The shelter will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement until a foster home or kinship placement can be found.

State inspectors were on hand today to tour the facility and make sure all standards are met, and a public hearing per regulation requirements was held for any questions.  

Director Paul Christman talked about the goal of the facility in helping children.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Linda Wonzer
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
55-year-old Robert Roberson has sat on Texas' death row for nearly 20 years
East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

Latest News

Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater
Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater
police lights
Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview
KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from Longview.
Police, fire departments respond to scene near Highway 80 in Longview
Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up
Fire on Due Road in Trinity County flares up