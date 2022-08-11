Emergency shelter for foster care coming to Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A temporary home for children removed from traumatic situations will soon be open in one East Texas city.

Hope Haven of East Texas announced the opening of a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall.

The shelter will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement until a foster home or kinship placement can be found.

State inspectors were on hand today to tour the facility and make sure all standards are met, and a public hearing per regulation requirements was held for any questions.

Director Paul Christman talked about the goal of the facility in helping children.

