Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Construction continues on new Longview police station

Longview police station under construction
Longview police station under construction((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station.

The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior.

Officials say due to supply chain issues, they are experiencing schedule delays. The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Linda Wonzer
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
55-year-old Robert Roberson has sat on Texas' death row for nearly 20 years
East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

Latest News

Easy recipe for back to school!
Back to School with East Texas Kitchen
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Broughton Recreation Center
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion
The boil water order will be in effect until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for Troup