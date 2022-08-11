Construction continues on new Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continues on the new Longview police station.

The phase of construction right now is focusing on sealing and masonry, along with installing metal panels and glass work. Once the electrical system is completed, they will begin focusing on the interior.

Officials say due to supply chain issues, they are experiencing schedule delays. The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2023.

