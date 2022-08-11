Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Case of missing N.H. girl, Harmony Montgomery, now considered homicide, officials say

A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a candlelight vigil, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bass Island Park, in Manchester, N.H.(AP Photo/Kathy McCormack, File)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Linda Wonzer
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
55-year-old Robert Roberson has sat on Texas' death row for nearly 20 years
East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The Republican response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's...
LIVE: AG Garland speaks after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago; Trump’s bond with GOP deepens
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
From left, sisters Audrey and Jubilee Colon pick out new backpacks at a Chicago Public Schools...
Back-to-school supplies cost more this year
Grocery prices continue to rise despite slowing inflation.
EXPENSIVE EATS: Grocery prices still high despite slowing inflation