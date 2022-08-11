Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A man who swerved into an oncoming traffic lane in an effort to “scare” another driver and killed her when he struck her vehicle head-on is leaving his fate up to a district judge.

Victor Alfonso Medina, of Canton, pleaded guilty in Judge Chris Martin’s courtroom on Thursday. He entered the plea with no agreement from the state, meaning Martin will decide his sentencing.

The wreck occurred about 10 miles south of Canton on FM 1651 in Van Zandt County on Dec. 16, 2021.

According to a previous report, Medina was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on FM 165. At the same time, Taylor Layne Raper, 18, was driving east on the same road.

A Texas Department of Public Safety report stated Medina recognized Raper as an acquaintance and swerved over the center line in an effort to “scare her.” Medina’s truck struck the front left of Raper’s vehicle.

In court Thursday, Medina broke down crying while talking to Martin.

“I’m taking responsibility because this is my fault,” Medina said.

Martin set Medina’s sentencing for Sept. 29. He faces between two and 20 years in prison.

