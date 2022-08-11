Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Troup

The boil water order will be in effect until further notice.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Troup Community Public Water Systems due to a line break.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Another message will be issued when the water is again safe for consumption and it is no longer necessary to boil.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City Manager Gene Cottle at (903) 842-3128, extension 15.

