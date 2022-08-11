Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Austin Police arrest teenager in brutal baseball bat murder

Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the brutal baseball bat...
Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the brutal baseball bat killing of 40-year-old Josue Salazar, police said.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the brutal baseball bat killing of 40-year-old Josue Salazar, police said.

The killing happened at the E Z Stop convenience store in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a call regarding a man found bleeding at the store.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Salazar lying on the ground unresponsive from apparent trauma.

Salazar was pronounced dead by a doctor about five minutes later.

A preliminary investigation revealed Lopez-Mederos arrived in a vehicle, walked up to Salazar, and struck him repeatedly with a baseball bat.

Police said the attack resulted in Salazar’s death and an arrest warrant charging 1st Degree Murder was issued for Lopez-Mederos.

Members of the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Lopez-Mederos at 15212 Valerian Tea Drive.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 47th homicide of 2022.

