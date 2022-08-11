Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding missing woman

Paula Capps
Paula Capps(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County woman has been reported missing and the sheriff’s office is asking for help finding her.

According a social media post by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Paula Capps was last seen on foot on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington. Capps is described as a white woman, but it is unknown what clothing she was in. It is advised that her dog, Sawyer, a brown and white Pointer, is likely with her.

If seen, please call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331, option 2.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty Pemberton Rowland
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
police lights
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man gets 56 months for email phishing
Linda Wonzer
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
55-year-old Robert Roberson has sat on Texas' death row for nearly 20 years
East Texas death row inmate fighting for new trial says he is innocent

Latest News

Grace Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant
Longview City Council authorizes funds for repair of wastewater plant pump
Easy recipe for back to school!
Back to School with East Texas Kitchen
Canton man accused of purposefully swerving in fatal wreck pleads guilty
Broughton Recreation Center
Renovations on Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center nearing completion