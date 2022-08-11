Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help finding missing woman

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County woman has been reported missing and the sheriff’s office is asking for help finding her.

According a social media post by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Paula Capps was last seen on foot on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington. Capps is described as a white woman, but it is unknown what clothing she was in. It is advised that her dog, Sawyer, a brown and white Pointer, is likely with her.

If seen, please call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3331, option 2.

