Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms likely again today. Keep the umbrella close!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Be sure you keep the umbrella and the First Alert Weather App close today as another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this Wednesday. Severe weather is not likely today, but some heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible, making commuting a difficult task at times. Thanks to the extra cloud cover and more frequent downpours, expect temperatures to remain a bit cooler with highs sitting closer to the lower 90s on average! Scattered rain will remain possible as well for our Thursday and Friday, although coverage will begin to diminish each day. Our weekend dries out pretty fast, so without the rain and with plenty of sunshine you can expect our afternoon highs to quickly warm back into the middle to upper 90s. The start to next week looks sunny and dry as well, allowing our temperatures to creep back up to near 100 degrees for both next Monday and Tuesday.

