Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping, installs 70+ detectors in schools

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses.

This effort includes the installation of more than 70 of what it calls “vape detectors” at all four TISD high schools, as well as the TISD Career & Technology Center, with the aim of delivering the message “You will get caught.” Additional detectors will be installed at middle schools later in the coming school year. There will also be harsher penalties for students who are caught vaping or using e-cigarettes on-campus as they will now be sent to the Discipline Alternative Education Program for no less than 10 days on first offense.

Beyond being disciplined at school, students caught using or even possessing vaporizers or e-cigarettes could face legal consequences as well. The announcement noted that students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. If that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford called vaping among youth a serious issue and called on local and state lawmakers to take action to help curb its use among students.

“You can’t buy bourbon in Tyler, Texas, but our youth can get their hands on vapes on almost every corner around town. We are educators, not health monitors. Any help you can give us, city, county, and legislators, we would really appreciate it,” Crawford said in a statement.

