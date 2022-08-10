Tyler Grace Cougar players excited for new season and new coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The head football coach for the Tyler Grace Cougars, Tim Russell, is ready for his first season as the Cougars new coach.

“Super excited, I feel like I’ve been here a lot longer than I have been, got to know the guys and families and its just a great community, we’ve improved a lot since I’ve been there in my eyes and I’m very excited about the season,” Russell said.

The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute two weeks ago.

Russell laid out what he sees as the strength of the team.

“I feel like we have a lot of athleticism and a lot of dependability, a lot of character on the team and they really love each other, there’s very few negatives I can find right now,” he said.

Quarterback and receiver Reed Alexander says he notices the difference in how Russell operates.

“It’s been a whole lot different than what I’ve seen in the past, I’ve been with three other coaches and I think that Coach Russell is heading for a very good spot with the team right now and I’m excited to see what happens this year,” he said.

Defensive end and offensive lineman Kole Crawford says he believes with the changes, the team will do much better this year.

“I think we have pretty high expectations, last year didn’t go as we planned, this year I feel like we’ll do a lot better especially with the new coaching and new invigoration,” he said.

