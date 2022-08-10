Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler City Council approves upgrades for sewer lines in north end of the city

“This project will install larger infrastructure to collect and convey wastewater from that...
“This project will install larger infrastructure to collect and convey wastewater from that area,” according to the project engineer.(MGN/Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to authorize a $4,086,123.25 contract with A.E. Shull and Company for capacity upgrades to the north end of the city’s sewer system.

“This project will install larger infrastructure to collect and convey wastewater from that area to the wastewater treatment plant and prevent and minimize sanitary sewer overflows into the environment,” said Project Engineer Tiffany Currie, P.E.

The upgrades include constructing about 4,748 linear feet of 15-inch gravity sanitary sewer line and about 2,130 linear feet of 10-inch gravity sanitary sewer line. Upgrades will also include manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs, and appurtenances near the Caldwell Zoo and West Gentry Parkway.

Additional upgrades include construction of approximately 4,377 linear feet of 12-inch gravity sanitary sewer line, manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs, and appurtenances along North Tenneha Avenue.

This project is funded with water utility bonds.

