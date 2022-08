TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler.

A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up.

Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers are advised to use caution or find other routes around the area.

(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)

