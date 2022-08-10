Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned chicken truck blocking traffic in Anderson County

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation is advising drivers in Anderson County this morning as an overturned truck carrying chickens is blocking both lanes of traffic on US Highway 287, just north of Farm to Market Road 860. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for the time being.

