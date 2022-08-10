Shiloh Road water storage tank upgrades approved to improve pressure, quality

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City Council voted on Wednesday to authorize the City Manager to execute an engineering services agreement with KSA Engineers, Inc., in the amount of $371,000 for the design, bidding, construction administration and inspection of the Shiloh Road Elevated Storage Tank Rehabilitation project.

The 500,000-gallon Shiloh Road Elevated Storage Tank is located at the corner of Shiloh Road and Highway 110. The tank has been out of service since 2019 and needs both interior and exterior rehabilitation prior to placing it back in service.

“Once rehabilitated, the Shiloh Road tank will then be isolated in its own pressure plane,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. “This will provide boosted pressure to the area west of Texas Highway 110 near Rhones Quarter Road and south of Shiloh Road.

Rehabilitation includes replacing exterior ladders, roof manway, two booster pumps and associated electrical and controls, site piping modifications and sandblasting and coating the interior and exterior of the elevated storage tank. The existing pump station building will be reused and a submersible tank mixer and associated electrical and controls will be installed. The work will also include coordinating updates to the water model and isolating the elevated pressure plane.

