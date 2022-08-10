Shelby County jail back in compliance after state inspection
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Jail is back in compliance with state regulations.
In July, the Shelby County Jail was cited for two violations of non-compliance:
- One staff member does not possess a valid Texas Commission on Law Enforcement jailer’s license. The identified staff member was on duty and actively supervising inmates.
- Fire alarm failed to show location of an active smoke detector while conducting a fire drill.
Shelby County Jail Administrator Don Moore said following an inspection this week the state has now found the jail to once again be compliant.
