Search underway after wanted sex offender flees from Shelby County deputies

JOAQUIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively searching the East Saddle Street and Faulkville Road area in Joaquin for a suspect on the run.

Around 4:30 p.m. deputies with the SCSO attempted to serve a warrant on Jacob Lee Cruse, 31, of Joaquin. They say Cruse fled from deputies and ran into the woods off East Saddle Street near Cool Breeze RV Park.

Cruse was last seen wearing black pants and blue shirt. He has a teardrop tattoo below his left eye, and full body tattoos from the neck down.

Cruse is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender requirements. If you have any information on where he might be, please call 9-1-1 or the SCSO at 936-598-5601.

