School board approves raise for Hallsville ISD staff

Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - School board leaders at Hallsville ISD are paying it forward to their staff by putting a little extra cash in their pockets.

The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said a 10% raise for all staff was approved for this year.

Employees who aren’t new to the school this year are eligible to receive a $3,000 one-time stipend. The funds for the money will come from a federal grant.

The district says the motive behind the raise is inflation and staff retention. They also say it’s been years since their last pay increase.

