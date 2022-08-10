Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown.

It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others. It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.

