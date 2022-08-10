Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Lobster saves 2nd rare orange lobster in a month

Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one...
Red Lobster said it discovered a second orange lobster which are said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.(Red Lobster)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Red Lobster found another crustacean of a different color, and this one won’t become someone’s dinner.

The restaurant chain said it discovered a second orange lobster which is said to be rare – about one out of every 30 million.

The seafood chain said it’s found two in the last month.

An official with Ripley’s Aquarium said lobsters get their coloring from foods they eat, and these two orange lobsters were found in the same part of Mississippi.

Red Lobster named the two Cheddar and Biscuit after their favorite non-fishy side dish.

Biscuit is expected to be on display at Ripley’s Aquarium.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

