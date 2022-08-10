Plane fighting Polk County wildfires crashes into Lake Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A plane contracted to assist in battling the wildfires in Polk County today crashed at around 5 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that a Fire Boss single engine air tanker/scooper crashed into Lake Livingston. The pilot was one of several in the area fighting the fire.

The Forest Service says that the pilot was quickly rescued from the lake and taken to shore and is being treated at the scene. The extent of his or her injuries is not known.

Texas A&M Forest Service does not own any aviation resources but instead uses federal aviation contracts through the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for all firefighting aircraft.

We have a reporter headed to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.