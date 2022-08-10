Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning.
By Jamey Boyum and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview.

Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.

Firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. Monday. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms. A second engine responded when a car was found on fire in the parking lot on the opposite end of the hotel.

