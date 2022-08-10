Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A storm moving through East Texas has caused some damage in Nacogdoches.
Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger said a downed power line resulted in a fire at a building at 1324 South Street, which firefighters were able to extinguish. The call came at 1:51 p.m.
Kiplinger said crews responded to five calls related to downed power lines.
As of 3:50 p.m., 778 homes reported power outages.
