Nacogdoches storm damage includes building fire


By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A storm moving through East Texas has caused some damage in Nacogdoches.

Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger said a downed power line resulted in a fire at a building at 1324 South Street, which firefighters were able to extinguish. The call came at 1:51 p.m.

Kiplinger said crews responded to five calls related to downed power lines.

As of 3:50 p.m., 778 homes reported power outages.

