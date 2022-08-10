Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle.

Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is ongoing they do not suspect foul play regarding her death.

Previous reporting:

Henderson PD asking public’s help finding woman with dementia

