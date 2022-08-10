Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Linda Wonzer
Linda Wonzer(Gregg County Court Records)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run.

Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday.

According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on June 3, 2020, and left the scene without attempting to get help.

Police found him lying in the road, according to a department Facebook post, and he died later that night at the hospital.

Wonzer is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 19.

Find previous reporting here: Longview pedestrian in hit-and-run dies

